Gandhi drew inspiration from Kudmul Ranga Rao, says Moily

Mangaluru

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily said Mahatma Gandhi was deeply influenced by Kudmul Ranga Rao of Mangaluru, whose campaign against untouchability laid the foundation for social reform movements across the country.

Speaking at the release of a Tulu-language book on Ranga Rao, Mr. Moily said Gandhi’s life was shaped by truth and non-violence — principles that made him a global moral leader. “If one speaks the truth, one never needs to bow one’s head,” he said.

Mr. Moily pointed out that oppressed communities in Tulu Nadu were regarded as ‘Daivas’ and urged that such communities be treated with respect and equality. He said Gandhi faced efforts by divisive forces to undermine his mission, but his steadfastness led India to freedom.

Tulu Sahitya Academy president Taranath Gatti Kapikad said the academy was documenting the lives of eminent personalities to promote reading in Tulu and expressed hope that Tulu would soon become Karnataka’s second official language. Retired professor Irvattur said Gandhi’s message of non-violence continued to resonate globally.

Mahatma Gandhi Vichara Vedike secretary N. Ismail, Kadike Trust head Mamatha Rai, Gandhi Chintana Vedike convener Harish Bantwal, and general secretary Aravinda Chokkadi were also present at the event.