Sunday, October 5, 2025
HomeStateGandhi drew inspiration from Kudmul Ranga Rao, says Moily
State

Gandhi drew inspiration from Kudmul Ranga Rao, says Moily

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
37

Mangaluru

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily said Mahatma Gandhi was deeply influenced by Kudmul Ranga Rao of Mangaluru, whose campaign against untouchability laid the foundation for social reform movements across the country.

Speaking at the release of a Tulu-language book on Ranga Rao, Mr. Moily said Gandhi’s life was shaped by truth and non-violence — principles that made him a global moral leader. “If one speaks the truth, one never needs to bow one’s head,” he said.

Mr. Moily pointed out that oppressed communities in Tulu Nadu were regarded as ‘Daivas’ and urged that such communities be treated with respect and equality. He said Gandhi faced efforts by divisive forces to undermine his mission, but his steadfastness led India to freedom.

Tulu Sahitya Academy president Taranath Gatti Kapikad said the academy was documenting the lives of eminent personalities to promote reading in Tulu and expressed hope that Tulu would soon become Karnataka’s second official language. Retired professor Irvattur said Gandhi’s message of non-violence continued to resonate globally.

Mahatma Gandhi Vichara Vedike secretary N. Ismail, Kadike Trust head Mamatha Rai, Gandhi Chintana Vedike convener Harish Bantwal, and general secretary Aravinda Chokkadi were also present at the event.

Previous article
North Korea opens annual defence exhibition again
Next article
Spatik Forum Launches Academic Year, Highlights River and Sea Safety
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.