Spatik Forum Launches Academic Year, Highlights River and Sea Safety

Moodbidri

The Spatik Forum, the student platform of the Alvas College (Autonomous) Social Work Department, inaugurated its academic year activities, urging students to engage actively in community service. Speaking at the event, social worker and renowned diving expert Ishwar Malpe cautioned against the growing trend of taking selfies near rivers and seashores, which has led to numerous accidents. “Such reckless acts put lives at risk and must be avoided,” he said.

Malpe expressed concern that during the current monsoon, over 50 peoplehave drowned in water bodies, but only five could be rescued due to the lack of timely intervention. Sharing his personal journey with students, he said he had dreamed of joining the army as a child but poverty prevented him from pursuing formal education. However, he has mastered swimming and rescue techniques to serve society.

“I find satisfaction in saving lives from river and sea waves. Any honour or award I receive is entirely dedicated to social service. In memory of my son, I donate an ambulance every year. Service to society does not always require grand gestures; selfless effort can make a real difference,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Alvas College trustee Vivek Alva said the Social Work Department provides ample opportunities for students to contribute to society, while Principal Dr. Kurian emphasised that understanding the root of problems and taking action for those in need is essential for meaningful change.

During the event, notebooks donated by senior Social Work alumnus Puneet, now employed in Japan, were distributed to students of Government High School, Nirkare, and Edpaduvin Swami Vivekananda College. College officials and forum coordinators were present, including Dr. Madhumala K., Sudheendra J. Shanti, Naomi Riona Moras, Abdul Rahman, and Insha.