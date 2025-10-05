Sunday, October 5, 2025
Teachers key to Cambodia’s AI education drive: PM Hun Manet

Phnom Penh

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Sunday said teachers are central to the country’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation. Speaking on World Teachers’ Day, he shared Cambodia’s theme for the event: “Teacher is the catalyst of AI transformation.”

Hun Manet said the theme highlights the role of educators in preparing students for a future shaped by AI. He linked this vision to Cambodia’s Pentagonal Strategy – Phase I, which focuses on human development and digital transformation as core pillars for sustainable growth.

Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron said AI integration will enhance teachers’ capacity to improve education. “By equipping teachers with digital and AI skills, we empower them to create personalised lessons and nurture future innovators,” he said.

UNESCO’s Esther McFarlane added that teachers not only adapt to technology but also guide how it is used to inspire students. She stressed, “AI should support and empower teachers, not replace them.” McFarlane called for mentoring, research, and professional development to keep teachers at the heart of AI education.

To mark the day, Cambodia hosted a two-day exhibition at the National Institute of Education in Phnom Penh. The event showcased around 50 AI-related projects developed by 14 institutions. The exhibition emphasised the growing role of AI in learning and the importance of teachers in guiding the shift.

Cambodia’s focus on teachers as AI leaders reflects a national aim to blend human skills with technology for long-term growth.

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

