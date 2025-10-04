Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled major youth-focused projects in Bihar worth Rs 62,000 crore, emphasizing skill development and employability.

Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a series of youth-centric initiatives in Bihar, collectively valued at over Rs 62,000 crore, highlighting the NDA government’s focus on skilling, employability, and youth empowerment. Speaking to the state’s youth, Modi emphasized that Bihar’s development hinges on harnessing the intellectual and vocational potential of young people.

At the heart of the announcements was the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs), a Rs 60,000 crore initiative aimed at modernizing 1,000 government ITIs nationwide through a hub-and-spoke model of 200 hubs and 800 spokes, ensuring industry-aligned training. Modi underscored that while 10,000 ITIs were built since Independence, 5,000 more have been established in the last decade alone under the NDA government, reflecting a rapid expansion of skill development infrastructure.

Additionally, Modi launched Bihar’s revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, which provides a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for two years to five lakh graduates, supporting their transition from education to employment. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University and laid the foundation for new academic and research facilities in four state universities, alongside dedicating the new NIT Patna campus in Bihta.

To further strengthen vocational education, Modi inaugurated 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs across Navodaya Vidyalayas and Eklavya Model Residential Schools in 34 states and Union Territories, reinforcing India’s commitment to skill development as a driver of economic growth and youth empowerment.