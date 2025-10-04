Unrest in Ladakh: Udit Raj blames government

New Delhi

Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday blamed the government for the unrest in Ladakh, saying it is due to poor governance, not local anger. He warned that if the issues are ignored and false statements continue, unrest could spread across India.

Udit Raj said, “The situation in Leh is not the fault of people there. It is the government’s responsibility. If timely steps are not taken, unrest may spread.”

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput supported this view, saying youth protests are growing across India, not just in Leh. He said young people want jobs, growth, and respect. Rajput accused the BJP government of giving away people’s rights to big businesses.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti linked the unrest to a wider generational movement. On X, she wrote that young people from Uttarakhand to Ladakh and Kashmir are rising for dignity and justice. She warned the situation shows systemic failure and called it a “wake-up call” for India.

The protests in Leh followed a hunger strike demanding statehood and special status under the Sixth Schedule. Violence broke out when two elderly protestors fell ill. Police fired, killing four people. Buildings, including a BJP office, were set ablaze, and curfew was imposed.

Mufti accused the Centre of wrong policies, saying Ladakh risks becoming an “open jail.” She said residents fear losing land and culture, and empty promises will not satisfy them.

The situation in Ladakh remains tense, with political leaders calling for urgent action.