No Lapses Overlooked

SIT investigation to uncover full truth behind Karur stampede

Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the devastating Karur stampede, following Madras High Court directives. Stalin assured citizens that the full truth would be revealed and those responsible held accountable.

In a detailed statement on social media platform X, CM Stalin said the government was acting with “utmost seriousness,” fully complying with the High Court’s guidelines. “Accountability will be fixed at every level,” he stressed, adding no lapses would be overlooked in seeking justice for victims.

The Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the incident, which claimed dozens of lives and injured many. “The tragedy in Karur has deeply shaken us. I am anguished seeing families grieving the loss of loved ones. This is an irreparable loss to the state,” Stalin said.

Moving beyond accountability, he announced a long-term safety initiative to prevent similar disasters. Tamil Nadu aims to lead crowd safety management in India, convening discussions with experts, political representatives, social activists, and citizens to frame a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for large gatherings. “This framework will serve Tamil Nadu and stand as a model for the country,” he said.

Stalin urged political parties to avoid blame games and collaborate for safety. “Let us work together towards a long-term solution. Every life is priceless,” he stressed.

Inviting suggestions from all sections of society, Stalin emphasised that preventing future tragedies requires shared responsibility. With the SIT probe and safety plan underway, the government seeks to restore public trust and prevent recurrence.