Hamas-Gaza Peace Plan

Hamas Agrees to Release Hostages, Peace Talks Pending

Washington

Hamas has announced its willingness to release all Israeli hostages, alive or dead, provided “field conditions for the exchange are met,” signaling readiness to negotiate through mediators under former President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan. The group confirmed it would enter discussions immediately and reiterated its agreement to transfer Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian technocratic body, backed by Arab and Islamic support.

Trump welcomed the announcement, urging Israel to halt its bombing of Gaza to ensure the safe release of hostages. He described the development as a potential breakthrough for lasting peace in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office also responded positively, stating preparations are underway to implement the first phase of the plan, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have begun preliminary readiness steps. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas praised the initiative, stressing the need for a complete ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction.

Under Trump’s proposal, hostages would be released within 72 hours, with Gaza residents free to stay or return, and a path toward Palestinian self-determination outlined. However, Hamas has not agreed to demilitarization, a key aspect of the plan, leaving potential obstacles for negotiations. International actors, including the UN, Qatar, Egypt, and other Arab states, have welcomed the development, expressing cautious optimism for an end to the two-year conflict that has killed over 65,000 Palestinians and left 48 hostages in Gaza.