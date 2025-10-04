Cong Says Modi’s Diplomacy Failed as Russia Supplies Engines for Pak’s JF-17 Jets

New Delhi

The Congress on Saturday demanded an explanation from the government over why Russia, once considered India’s most dependable strategic ally, is supplying military support to Pakistan by providing engines for Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets. The party described it as a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personalised diplomacy, which they say focuses more on image-building and global appearances than on safeguarding national interests.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the advanced RD-93MA engines are intended for Pakistan’s fleet of JF-17 Block III jets, which will also carry PL-15 missiles reportedly used against India during Operation Sindoor. He highlighted that the deal is progressing despite direct interventions by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in June, raising concerns about India’s inability to prevent military aid to a neighbouring country while simultaneously purchasing S-400 missile systems and negotiating Su-57 stealth fighters from Russia.

Ramesh criticised Modi’s diplomacy as “high-profile summits, choreographed photo-ops, and grandstanding on the world stage” that have failed to deliver substantive outcomes. He also noted that Pakistan’s leadership, including Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, continues to receive international support from leaders like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, as well as backing from China during Operation Sindoor. The Congress leader argued that India remains diplomatically isolated, unable to effectively counter Pakistan’s military or political alliances, and called on the government to clarify how a trusted strategic partner like Russia could provide such support to a country hostile to India.

This development, he asserted, exposes the shortcomings of Modi’s diplomacy and underscores the urgent need for a strategic reassessment of India’s foreign policy approach.