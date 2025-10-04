Several States Prohibit Coldrif Syrup Following Deaths

New Delhi

After the tragic deaths of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district linked to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup, several states have taken strict action. Kerala and Madhya Pradesh have suspended its sale, while Tamil Nadu has imposed a total ban. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has also launched an inspection drive across six states to trace the cause of contamination and prevent future incidents.

According to reports, the affected children in Chhindwara allegedly consumed Coldrif syrup containing toxic chemicals. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the victims’ families and assured free treatment for other affected children. The state government has also launched a massive campaign to seize all Coldrif syrup stocks.

The Tamil Nadu government tested samples of the syrup from Sresan Pharma’s manufacturing unit in Kanchipuram. Tests confirmed that the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) beyond the safe limit — a chemical known to cause kidney failure. Following the report, Tamil Nadu immediately banned the sale and ordered the withdrawal of all batches.

Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George said the sale of Coldrif syrup has been suspended statewide, even though the contaminated batch was not distributed there. She added that the decision was taken purely as a safety precaution.

Meanwhile, CDSCO officials, along with experts from ICMR, AIIMS Nagpur, and the National Institute of Virology, are analysing samples to identify lapses in manufacturing and ensure stronger quality control nationwide.