Sunday, October 5, 2025
HomeStateBJP’s Leader Ashoka Slams CM Over Delayed Flood Relief
State

BJP’s Leader Ashoka Slams CM Over Delayed Flood Relief

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
82

Vijayapura

Addressing the media after inspecting flood and heavy rain damage in the Indi and Sindgi areas on Saturday, BJP opposition leader R. Ashoka sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah government for failing to provide timely relief to affected farmers. He alleged that while citizens struggled to save crops and livelihoods in submerged villages, the Chief Minister celebrated Dasara in luxury, consuming lavish meals, showing a disconnect with the ground realities.

Ashoka pointed out that floods and landslides in Malenadu and North Karnataka have damaged 10–12 lakh hectares of crops, leaving many farmers in distress with ration centers shutting down. He accused the government of providing minimal compensation, far lower than what previous administrations had given, and challenged Siddaramaiah to increase relief amounts to meet farmers’ needs.

Highlighting logistical issues, Ashoka criticized the lack of proper roads in villages, forcing officials to rely on air travel for visits and aid distribution. He demanded that relief reach farmers directly at their homes, rather than from a distance, and emphasized the BJP’s commitment to listening to people’s hardships without bureaucratic delays.

The inspection was attended by BJP MPs and leaders, including Ramesh Jigajinagi, P.C. Gaddigoudar, C.T. Ravi, N. Ravikumar, former MLAs, and several district office-bearers and party workers. Ashoka reiterated that the opposition will continue to press the government to provide adequate and timely flood relief to all affected families.

Previous article
Several States Prohibit Coldrif Syrup Following Deaths
Next article
Caste Survey Faces Setback in B’luru as Enumerators Protest
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.