BJP’s Leader Ashoka Slams CM Over Delayed Flood Relief

Vijayapura

Addressing the media after inspecting flood and heavy rain damage in the Indi and Sindgi areas on Saturday, BJP opposition leader R. Ashoka sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah government for failing to provide timely relief to affected farmers. He alleged that while citizens struggled to save crops and livelihoods in submerged villages, the Chief Minister celebrated Dasara in luxury, consuming lavish meals, showing a disconnect with the ground realities.

Ashoka pointed out that floods and landslides in Malenadu and North Karnataka have damaged 10–12 lakh hectares of crops, leaving many farmers in distress with ration centers shutting down. He accused the government of providing minimal compensation, far lower than what previous administrations had given, and challenged Siddaramaiah to increase relief amounts to meet farmers’ needs.

Highlighting logistical issues, Ashoka criticized the lack of proper roads in villages, forcing officials to rely on air travel for visits and aid distribution. He demanded that relief reach farmers directly at their homes, rather than from a distance, and emphasized the BJP’s commitment to listening to people’s hardships without bureaucratic delays.

The inspection was attended by BJP MPs and leaders, including Ramesh Jigajinagi, P.C. Gaddigoudar, C.T. Ravi, N. Ravikumar, former MLAs, and several district office-bearers and party workers. Ashoka reiterated that the opposition will continue to press the government to provide adequate and timely flood relief to all affected families.