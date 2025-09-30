NCRB Report: Over 1.73 L Killed in Road, 21,803 in Rail Accidents

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2023 reveals alarming fatalities on India’s roads and railways, highlighting over-speeding and accidents as major causes.

New Delhi

In 2023, India recorded alarming numbers of fatalities in both road and rail transport, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Over 1.73 lakh people lost their lives in 4,64,029 road accidents nationwide, while 4,47,969 sustained injuries. Two-wheelers accounted for 45.8% of road accident deaths, followed by pedestrians and car/SUV occupants. Over-speeding was the leading cause of fatalities, responsible for 58.6% of deaths, while careless or dangerous driving contributed to 23.6%. States like Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest two-wheeler accident fatalities, and Uttar Pradesh also recorded significant deaths involving trucks, SUVs, and cars. National Highways saw 34.6% of road accident deaths, followed by State Highways, with expressways contributing to 2,372 deaths.

Railway accidents were equally concerning, with 24,678 incidents resulting in 21,803 deaths and 3,014 injuries. Falls from trains or collisions with people at tracks were the leading causes, accounting for 72.8% of fatalities. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest railway deaths, while driver errors, mechanical failures, and mishaps at railway crossings added to the toll. The highest number of railway accidents occurred between 6 PM and 9 PM, coinciding with peak road accident timings.

Railway crossing accidents were concentrated in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, with the highest fatalities reported in Uttar Pradesh, representing 44.9% of deaths in such incidents.

Overall, the 2023 data reflects a 6.7% increase in railway accidents compared to 2022, underscoring persistent safety challenges in the Indian Railways. Authorities are urged to enhance safety protocols, strengthen enforcement at level crossings, and raise public awareness to prevent future tragedies.