Rajnath Singh Calls for Standardised System in Indian Army

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges greater integration and a standardised system for the Indian Army to tackle cyber threats and enhance joint operational readiness.

New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stressed the importance of enhanced integration and a standardised system within the Indian Army to address emerging threats such as cyberattacks, information warfare, and evolving security challenges. Speaking at the Tri-Services Seminar in New Delhi, Singh assured full support from the Ministry of Defence for developing such systems.

“Our armed forces have evolved robust audit mechanisms over years of experience. In today’s era of integrated operations, it is crucial these systems are interconnected. Working in isolation can hamper decision-making. An integrated framework will also boost military confidence,” he said. Singh clarified that standardisation would not compromise the identity of individual services but would instead coordinate the work of all three forces effectively.

The Defence Minister highlighted the need for sustained dialogue and leadership engagement to ensure all services understand the importance of jointness. “We can adopt best practices from other countries while tailoring solutions to India’s unique requirements. Our goal is a modern, capable system useful for every service,” he said.

Singh lauded the operational readiness of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, and emphasized the next step as pan-India tri-service logistics integration supported by a common digital backbone. “This backbone will respect the unique needs of each service and provide shared visibility of critical stocks. Only through collaboration and joint growth can our forces effectively respond to contemporary challenges,” he concluded.