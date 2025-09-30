SDMC demands halt to school construction

CHIKKABALLAPURA

The SDMC Committee, through its honorary member and villager Gangadhar Reddy N, has submitted a formal request to the education officer and MLA Pradeep Eshwar, urging the immediate halt of construction activities taking place within the premises of the Chalukya Laparthi Government Lower Primary School in Dibburu Gram Panchayat.

According to local laborers, work on the Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan project had resumed following the announcement of Dasara holidays. The issue was initially brought to the attention of Panchayat officials on May 22. At that time, officials reportedly claimed that the matter did not fall under their jurisdiction and refused to accept a written complaint. Since then, construction had stalled for several months but has now restarted without proper notification to the school authorities.

The SDMC committeee highlighted that the school premises are primarily meant for academic activities and that the ongoing construction constitutes non-academic work, which violates previous circulars and notifications issued by the education department. The committee has reiterated its decision that no non-academic activities should be allowed within the school grounds under any circumstances.

Despite this, contractors have continued construction without informing school officials. In the petition, the committee requested urgent intervention to stop the work immediately, emphasizing the need to protect the educational environment for students. The matter now awaits action from the concerned authorities to ensure compliance with education department directives and to safeguard the integrity of school facilities. This incident underscores the importance of maintaining school campuses strictly for academic purposes and ensuring that administrative and construction activities do not disrupt learning.