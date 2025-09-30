HC hears jailed Darshan’s plea seeking basic facilities

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard a petition seeking basic facilities, including an extra bed, pillow, and bedsheet, for murder accused Darshan during his quarantine period in jail.

Advocate Sunil Kumar, representing Darshan, argued that the accused has been denied amenities despite being in isolation for 45 days, while convicted rapist Umesh Reddy reportedly receives VIP treatment, including a color television and other comforts.

Sunil Kumar questioned why the court order regarding Darshan has not been effectively implemented and highlighted the lack of nationwide follow-up on his client’s case. He contended that Darshan’s basic rights are being overlooked and emphasized that necessary documents supporting his request could be submitted. The advocate also challenged the insistence of jail authorities on restricting facilities, noting that the jail manual mentions quarantine provisions multiple times.

State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna Kumar countered that all provisions for Darshan are being provided in accordance with the jail manual, including blankets, bedsheets, mugs, and plates. He clarified that there is no provision for an extra bed or couch in jail, and walking is permitted. The SPP further stated that the accused has no right to request placement in a specific cell or additional comforts. The jail superintendent submitted a sealed report to the court addressing Darshan’s allegations and providing clarifications on the facilities being extended. The High Court has reserved its order on the matter, with further hearings scheduled for October 9. The case has drawn public attention, highlighting concerns over jail protocols and equal treatment of inmates under the law.