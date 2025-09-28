Rahul Gandhi blames BJP-RSS for Leh violence, demands rights

Leh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday has strongly condemned the recent violence in Leh, where four young protesters lost their lives last week. He accused the ruling BJP and its parent group RSS of attacking Ladakh’s people and culture. Gandhi expressed his support for the demand to give Ladakh special rights under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The Sixth Schedule provides special protections and powers to tribal areas, mainly in northeast India. People in Ladakh want similar protections because they lost land rights after Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union Territories in 2019. Gandhi said, “Ladakhis asked for a voice. The BJP responded by killing 4 young men and jailing Sonam Wangchuk.” He urged authorities to stop the violence and intimidation, adding, “Give Ladakh a voice. Give them the 6th Schedule.”

The protests in Leh began peacefully but turned violent on September 24 during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB). The shutdown aimed to push for talks with the Central government about statehood and the Sixth Schedule extension.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, a key leader in the movement, was arrested and jailed in Rajasthan for alleged involvement in the riots. However, Wangchuk condemned the violence and ended his hunger strike, expressing disappointment over the situation.

Wangchuk’s wife accused paramilitary forces of firing tear gas at peaceful protesters, sparking the violence. The Central government said Wangchuk’s speeches encouraged the unrest, linking it to recent youth protests in Nepal and Bangladesh.