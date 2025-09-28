Karnataka leads India whiskey sales in FY25

New Delhi

Karnataka has once again led India’s whiskey sales in the financial year 2024-25, holding a 17% share of the total Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) market. Along with Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, these southern states and UTs account for 58% of the country’s IMFL sales, according to data from the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

The southern region consumed 23.18 crore cases of IMFL during FY25, maintaining its dominant position in the market. Karnataka topped the chart with 6.88 crore cases, followed closely by Tamil Nadu at 6.47 crore cases. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh contributed around 9% each, with Kerala ranking seventh nationally.

On a national level, IMFL whisky sales grew by a modest 1.4%, reaching 40.17 crore cases in FY25. CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer attributed slower growth to a weak first quarter last year, affected by general elections and excise policy changes in several states.

Outside the South, the northern region contributed 20% to IMFL sales, with Uttar Pradesh leading at 2.50 crore cases. The western region made up 12% of sales, where Maharashtra led with 2.71 crore cases. The eastern region accounted for 10%, with West Bengal at the forefront.

Growth varied across regions. Puducherry reported a strong 10% increase, while Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir saw declines of 20% and 15%, respectively. Premium whiskey and liquor segments continue to see growth, with companies focusing on innovations.

Despite positive trends, the industry faces challenges such as high taxes, policy changes, and delayed payments in some states. India remains the world’s largest whiskey market by volume, witnessing a rise in premium products.