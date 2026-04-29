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Vijayapura DC orders safety measures accident zones

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Vijayapura

DC Dr. Anand K has directed officials to implement comprehensive road safety measures by identifying accident-prone zones across the district. Chairing a Road Safety Committee meeting, he instructed departments to install signboards, warning indicators, and barricades at high-risk locations on national highways and major roads. He stressed regular inspections and preventive action to reduce accidents and improve accountability. The DC also called for road safety awareness campaigns and urged motorists to follow traffic rules strictly. Concern was raised over illegal breaches in road dividers, with instructions to close them immediately. Officials informed that modern technologies will be adopted to improve safety, while identified black spots like Managuli–Muddebihal Cross and Vijayapura–Solapur stretch require urgent corrective action.

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