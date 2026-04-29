5 Cr Hospital Announced for Malegaon Village

Karnataka Minister Rahim Khan announced 5 cr hospital for Malegaon during Janaspandana programme in Bidar district.

Bidar

Karnataka Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan announced that a new hospital will be constructed in Malegaon village at an estimated cost of 5 cr to improve healthcare access for residents of the village and surrounding areas.

He made the announcement while inaugurating the Janaspandana public grievance programme held in Malegaon village of Bidar taluk on Tuesday. The minister said there has been a long-standing demand for a hospital in the region, and land has already been identified for the project. He added that funds have been released and construction work will begin within two months.

Rahim Khan stated that the government is committed to taking administration closer to the people through village-level grievance redressal programmes. He said many complaints are being resolved on the spot to ensure faster delivery of services and solutions to public issues.

He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure works in the district, including road and bridge projects in villages around Chillerki, with ₹16 crore sanctioned for development works. Under the Namma Hola Namma Daari scheme, several farmers have requested access roads to their agricultural lands, and he assured that these requests will be verified and addressed.

The minister further informed that 500 cr has been allocated for the development of Bidar city. Following its upgrade to a City Corporation, 200 cr has already been released. He also announced plans for a 50 cr cancer hospital and a ₹40 crore children’s hospital to strengthen healthcare facilities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma said that all grievances submitted during the programme would be reviewed and resolved, including issues related to roads, drainage, water supply, and rural infrastructure development.