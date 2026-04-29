Congress confident of Panchayat poll victory, says Santosh Lad

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad says Congress will win Panchayat polls, citing public trust, and stresses high command decisions and labour welfare concerns.

Bidar

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Congress and INDIA alliance will secure victory in the upcoming Panchayat elections, stating that public trust and support for the party’s leadership will drive the outcome.

He told reporters that all key decisions within the party are taken by the high command, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, and added that leaders have been instructed not to speak beyond the party line. He said the organisation would strictly follow directions issued by the leadership.

Referring to past political developments, Lad said internal discussions are common in politics and similar situations had occurred during the tenure of former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa. He avoided commenting on claims of credit for past electoral successes and suggested that such questions be directed to those making the statements.

Highlighting labour welfare issues, the minister noted that nearly 93 per cent of workers belong to the unorganised sector. He instructed that workers in construction, brick kilns, and small industries should not be made to work during extreme heatwave conditions to ensure their safety.

He also raised concerns over women’s safety and urged attention to issues such as missing girls and rising crime rates in several states, calling for greater accountability from authorities.

Lad reiterated that any decisions regarding leadership changes or ministerial appointments rest solely with the party high command. He urged media not to speculate on internal matters and said he stands by earlier clarifications issued by the party.

He further expressed concern over the health of a senior leader and wished him a speedy recovery, describing him as a kind and respected political figure with long-standing association in public life.