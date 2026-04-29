Wednesday, April 29, 2026
HomeStateCongress confident of Panchayat poll victory, says Santosh Lad
State

Congress confident of Panchayat poll victory, says Santosh Lad

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
130

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad says Congress will win Panchayat polls, citing public trust, and stresses high command decisions and labour welfare concerns.

Bidar

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Congress and INDIA alliance will secure victory in the upcoming Panchayat elections, stating that public trust and support for the party’s leadership will drive the outcome.

He told reporters that all key decisions within the party are taken by the high command, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, and added that leaders have been instructed not to speak beyond the party line. He said the organisation would strictly follow directions issued by the leadership.

Referring to past political developments, Lad said internal discussions are common in politics and similar situations had occurred during the tenure of former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa. He avoided commenting on claims of credit for past electoral successes and suggested that such questions be directed to those making the statements.

Highlighting labour welfare issues, the minister noted that nearly 93 per cent of workers belong to the unorganised sector. He instructed that workers in construction, brick kilns, and small industries should not be made to work during extreme heatwave conditions to ensure their safety.

He also raised concerns over women’s safety and urged attention to issues such as missing girls and rising crime rates in several states, calling for greater accountability from authorities.

Lad reiterated that any decisions regarding leadership changes or ministerial appointments rest solely with the party high command. He urged media not to speculate on internal matters and said he stands by earlier clarifications issued by the party.

He further expressed concern over the health of a senior leader and wished him a speedy recovery, describing him as a kind and respected political figure with long-standing association in public life.

Previous article
5 Cr Hospital Announced for Malegaon Village
Next article
High command to decide political matters: Yathindra Siddaramaiah
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.