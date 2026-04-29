High command to decide political matters: Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Yathindra Siddaramaiah says Congress political issues must be clarified by party high command and Chief Minister.

Raichur

Legislative Council member Yathindra Siddaramaiah stated that all recent political developments within the Karnataka Congress should be clarified by the party high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, rather than through individual interpretations or public speculation.

Speaking to reporters after attending a wedding ceremony in Raichur, he said discussions surrounding a “May 15 deadline” are not new and have been ongoing since November last year. He added that he has already responded to the issue multiple times and believes that any further clarification must come from the party leadership at the central level.

Reacting to speculation about Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar possibly becoming the next Chief Minister, Yathindra said such questions would only arise if the high command decides on a leadership change. He clarified that as long as Siddaramaiah continues in office, there is no question of change, and any such decision would rest entirely with the party leadership.

On remarks made by Home Minister G. Parameshwara welcoming AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge as a potential Chief Minister, Yathindra said the Congress would abide by any decision taken by the high command. He emphasized that unity and discipline within the party are important and all leaders must respect the final decision.

He also noted that it is common for senior MLAs to visit Delhi to meet party leadership regarding ministerial aspirations, describing it as a routine part of political functioning. He reiterated that all leaders will stand by whatever decision is taken by the high command, regardless of ongoing speculation.

MLA Basavanagouda Daddal was also present at the event.