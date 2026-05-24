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Fallen tree causes hour-long traffic in Agumbe Ghat road

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Hebri

Traffic movement on the Agumbe Ghat road was disrupted for nearly an hour after a tree collapsed near the second curve within Udupi district limits. The incident caused major congestion on the busy ghat stretch connecting the coastal and Malnad regions, where tourist traffic has recently increased significantly. Motorists and local residents expressed concern over several dangerously leaning trees along sharp curves, warning that strong winds and rain during the approaching monsoon could trigger more accidents. People also highlighted the poor condition of damaged retaining walls that remain unrepaired on the route. Residents criticised the alleged negligence of concerned authorities and urged immediate preventive action to ensure commuter safety and avoid possible disasters during the monsoon season.

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