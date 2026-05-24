Chetan demands SIT probe into Bidar girl death case

Bidar

Actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of a 16-year-old girl from Kamalanagar taluk in Bidar, alleging that the case has not been investigated transparently.

Addressing the media at the District Press Club in Bidar, he said the girl—reportedly a kabaddi and wrestling sportsperson—died on May 8 under suspicious circumstances. Although the case was initially registered as a suicide, he claimed that several inconsistencies and later developments have raised doubts about the true nature of the death.

Chetan Ahimsa alleged that important documents related to a POCSO case were submitted to court only after pressure from activists and public groups. He further claimed that full details of the case have not been disclosed to the public and expressed concern over possible attempts to suppress facts.

He also questioned the absence of senior police officials, including the IGP, at the incident site even after several days, suggesting lapses in the investigation process. According to him, there may be efforts to protect influential individuals allegedly connected to the case, and he demanded a second postmortem examination with the findings made public.

The activist further alleged that people involved in protests seeking justice for the victim were being intimidated through police cases, and called for an inquiry into those claims as well. He said he would raise the issue with the Home Minister and insisted on an impartial investigation regardless of the influence of those involved.

He added that the responsibility of ensuring justice lies with the district administration and police department. Further decisions regarding protests and agitation will be taken after consultations with supporting activists and community leaders involved in the movement.