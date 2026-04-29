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Lightning strike damages Yadgir math, idols destroyed

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Yadgir

A fire broke out at the Sri Kori Siddeshwara Shakha Math in Mudanur village of Surapura taluk after a lightning strike late on Monday night, causing extensive damage and concern among devotees. According to reports, the lightning struck the Math premises, triggering a blaze that quickly spread through the structure. Several idols of deities inside the Math were burnt to ashes in the incident. The Math comes under the jurisdiction of Kembhavi police station. On noticing the fire, local residents rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames. No casualties were reported, but the incident has deeply shocked devotees as the Math holds religious importance in the region. Police have inspected the site and are assessing the damage.

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