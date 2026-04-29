Rahim Khan urges discipline in party ranks

Bidar

Karnataka Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan said that the party high command will take a final decision on ongoing internal matters and urged leaders to maintain discipline. Speaking to the media, he said the issue is internal and must be resolved within the party framework. He stressed that concerns should be discussed internally rather than being aired publicly. The minister noted that senior leaders, including D. K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and Mallikarjun Kharge, have also stated that the high command will deliberate and decide appropriately. Khan said similar instructions have been issued at the district level to avoid conflicting statements. Emphasising unity, he said all leaders must abide by the high command’s decision and work in coordination.