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Newspaper reading made mandatory in Karnataka schools initiative

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Kalaburagi

The Karnataka School Education Department’s decision to make newspaper reading mandatory in schools has been widely welcomed by educationists, who see it as a step toward improving students’ general knowledge and language skills. Aland Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Hanamanth Sheri appreciated the move, saying it would strengthen Kannada language proficiency and encourage better reading habits among schoolchildren. As per the department’s circular, all government, aided, and private schools must implement the rule. Schools have been instructed to allocate 10 to 15 minutes daily after morning prayer for reading Kannada newspapers. Sheri said the initiative will help students improve focus, writing ability, and awareness of current affairs while reducing overdependence on mobile phones and digital gadgets in daily life.

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