Nahargarh Zoo offers ‘fruit ice cream’ to cool animals

Fruit Ice For Felines

JAIPUR

As a blistering heatwave grips Rajasthan, the staff at Nahargarh Biological Park have turned into “summer caretakers” to keep their wild residents safe.

From jumbo coolers to specialized diets, the park has implemented a rigorous cooling protocol to protect tigers, lions, and bears from the scorching sun.

The park’s veterinary team, led by Dr. Arvind Mathur, has introduced a summer-friendly menu to keep animals hydrated. Sloth bears and Himalayan bears are being treated to cold milk and “fruit ice cream,” while herbivores like hippos and deer are munching on watermelons, cucumbers, and bitter gourds. To help them fight the physical stress of the heat, the animals are also receiving glucose-water, vitamins, and anti-stress medications.

Beyond managing the heat, the park is celebrating a successful season of wildlife breeding. Following the birth of three cubs to the tigress Rani, the administration is currently caring for two more cubs. Nahargarh is also gaining national recognition for its wolf breeding program, marking it as a leader in wildlife conservation even under challenging climate conditions.

Modifications made