Police-farmers clash over land deal

CHIKKABALLAPUR

Violence erupted in Chikkaballapur as a long-standing protest against state land acquisition turned into a chaotic clash between farmers and police. Demonstrators from Shidlaghatta taluk had been peacefully protesting for 45 days, fearing they would lose their livelihoods to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). However, the situation spiraled out of control when over 500 police personnel moved in to disperse the crowd.

Eyewitnesses reported that police used batons to drive back the protesters, leading to allegations of manhandling and physical assault. Two farmers were injured during the struggle, with one currently in the hospital with serious wounds. Protest leaders accused the district administration of ignoring their requests for a meeting and instead using force to silence their concerns. “We just want to protect our fertile land, but the government is treating us like criminals,” one farmer said.

Meanwhile, the state government is facing pressure on another front. BJP leader R. Ashoka launched a sharp attack on the ruling Congress, demanding 10 crore rupees for each assembly constituency to tackle a growing drinking water crisis. Ashoka warned that while ministers are busy with political trips to Delhi, rural Karnataka is suffering from drought and a lack of fodder for livestock.

As tensions remain high in Chikkaballapur, the government finds itself squeezed between angry landowners and a brewing environmental crisis. The clash has reignited the debate over how the state balances industrial growth with the basic rights and needs of its rural citizens.