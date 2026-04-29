Hi-tech safety boost for Kedarnath Yatra pilgrims

RUDRAPRAYAG

As a record-breaking wave of devotees floods the path to Kedarnath Dham, the Rudraprayag district administration has launched a massive high-tech surveillance operation.

To ensure every pilgrim remains safe on the steep trekking routes, officials have deployed over 90 cameras and established 24/7 control rooms to monitor the journey in real-time.

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra confirmed that the new system allows authorities to watch the entire route, from the base camps to the temple gates. A dedicated command center has been built right at the Kedarnath shrine to handle emergencies instantly. “We are watching every step to ensure a smooth journey,” Mishra said, noting that he is personally reviewing security alongside senior police leaders. Beyond just watching, the control rooms are using loudspeakers to guide travelers and offer safety advice throughout the day.

Safety isn’t the only priority this season, officials are also looking out for the comfort of the crowds. Inspection teams recently visited community kitchens, known as “bhandaras,” to check food quality and hygiene. With the pilgrimage season starting early this April, the sheer number of people seeking the blessings of Baba Kedar has already reached historic highs.

The administration is urging all devotees to follow instructions and stay on marked paths. As the spiritual energy of the Char Dham Yatra reaches its peak, these “digital eyes” are providing a much-needed layer of protection for the thousands of faithful making the challenging climb up the Himalayan slopes.