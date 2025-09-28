PM Modi urges citizens to embrace Swadeshi

New Delhi

In his 125th Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to buy Khadi and other locally made products during the festive season to strengthen India’s economy and support entrepreneurs. He said self-reliance lies in adopting Swadeshi and making India strong.

“I extend my greetings for Diwali, but also stress: we must become self-reliant, and the way is through Swadeshi,” Modi said. Highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s emphasis on Swadeshi, he added that Khadi, once losing its charm after independence, is now seeing renewed interest over the last 11 years. “I urge you to buy at least one Khadi product on October 2 with pride,” he said.

He spoke about the GST Bachat Utsav following GST rate cuts on September 22 and encouraged citizens to celebrate festivals with Swadeshi products. “If we decide to buy only goods made in the country, we bring hope to families, honor artisans, and empower entrepreneurs,” he said.

Modi also congratulated Lt. Commanders K. Dilna and Roopa Alagirisamy, the first Indian women to circumnavigate the globe in a double-handed sailing vessel. He appreciated their feat of sailing 47,500 km in 238 days, hoisting the Indian flag at the remote Point Nemo.

He also marked the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), recalling its mission to free India from intellectual slavery. Modi praised RSS for over a century of service and discipline, noting its swift disaster relief efforts across the nation.