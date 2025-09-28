Karnataka CM orders relief as floods hit Kalaburagi region

Kalaburagi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered immediate relief operations following severe flooding caused by heavy rains and water released from reservoirs in Maharashtra. The Krishna and Bhima rivers overflowed, affecting many low-lying villages, including Bennethora, in the Kalaburagi region.

The Chief Minister instructed key officials to act quickly to control the situation. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and Kalaburagi’s Deputy Commissioner have been told to monitor the flood closely and lead rescue and relief efforts. Siddaramaiah emphasized that local leaders like Deputy Commissioners and Panchayat CEOs in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, and Vijayapura districts must personally visit flood-hit areas and take urgent action.

Siddaramaiah called for strong coordination between departments, with officials from Rural Development and Water Resources departments visiting the site to oversee the response. He also stressed the importance of accountability at the state secretariat level, urging District In-Charge Secretaries to review the situation and guide local authorities.

Floodwaters have caused waterlogging, submerged fields, and blocked roads in Kalaburagi. Officials confirmed that protecting human lives, livestock, and animals is the top priority. Precautionary steps have been ordered to avoid any loss.

To help those affected, relief centers are being set up in schools and community halls. Vulnerable families are being moved to safer places, and rescue teams with boats are patrolling the flooded areas. Adequate fodder is also being provided for animals.

Farmers in the villages are worried about their crops and livestock. With the Maharashtra reservoirs still releasing water, officials warn the flood situation could worsen if heavy rain continues upstream. The government remains alert and ready to respond as needed.