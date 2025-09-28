Answer Only Relevant Questions in Caste Survey, Says R. Ashoka

Bengaluru

People are not obliged to provide personal details in the caste survey being conducted by the Congress government. They should answer only the questions they find appropriate, said Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, urging citizens to remain cautious regarding the survey.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “In the caste survey being carried out by the state government, people should not disclose every detail. They are asking a variety of questions. Responding to such questions is up to the individual. Congress is using this for political purposes. With an empty treasury, they are cancelling ration cards. For this, they need criteria, which is why this caste survey is being conducted to cut down on welfare schemes.”

“The preparation of the next budget has become a challenge for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and he needs to save money. This is not a socio-educational survey; it is Siddaramaiah’s caste survey—a survey aimed at labeling people. No one should submit personal documents. It is enough to answer only those questions one feels necessary. Even the High Court has said there is no need to answer every question,” he stated.

R. Ashoka blames TN govt for Karur stampede

Karnataka opposition leader R. Ashoka condemned the Tamil Nadu government for the deadly Karur stampede during actor Vijay’s political rally, calling it a national tragedy worse than the Bengaluru RCB mishap. He accused the DMK government of shifting blame onto Vijay, questioning who approved the event and managed law and order. Ashoka criticised Vijay for not visiting the injured or apologising but held the state government primarily responsible for failing crowd control and safety measures. Demanding a High Court judge-led investigation, he emphasized the tragedy was preventable with proper planning, sparking public outrage and calls for stricter safety protocols.