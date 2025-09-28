Sunidhi Chauhan steals hearts of Mysureans

Mysuru

With her powerful voice singing “Dhoom Machale, Dhoom Machale, Dhoom” and energetic dance steps, Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan set the entire youth audience on fire.



On the final day of the Yuva Dasara program, held on Saturday near the Uttanahalli Jwalamukhi Temple on the outskirts of the city, music lovers swayed and danced to Sunidhi’s electrifying performance. As soon as she arrived on stage, opening with the hit track from Dhoom, the audience was instantly charged with excitement. Even as a light drizzle fell, youngsters danced wildly, celebrating the spirit of youth.

Sunidhi enthralled the crowd with popular Bollywood numbers like Main Ishq Mein Hoon, Aisa Mera Pyaar Hai, Honey Honey Chutkewali, My Crazy Girl, Mere Haath Mein from Fanaa, Teri Meri Ishq Se, Meri Kamli Kamli, and Saami Saami from Pushpa, turning the Yuva Dasara evening into a grand celebration.



Fida over Kannada Songs

When she sang the Kannada hits Kunidu Kunidu Baare from Mungaru Male, and Chikku Bukku Railu Nillodilla Elloo, Ra Ra Raakamma from Jogi, the entire audience joined in with claps, whistles, and loud cheers, dancing in unison to the beats.

Overflowing Grounds

On the last day, the Yuva Dasara grounds were jam-packed. Everyone danced, whistled, and applauded Sunidhi Chauhan’s singing. The grounds remained overflowing with excitement until the very end of the program.