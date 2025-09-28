Sarang Team Felicitated For Successful Airshow

Mysuru

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy on Sunday felicitated 72 personnel of the Indian Air Force, including the pilots and co-pilots of the Sarang team, under the leadership of Group Captain S.K. Mishra.

The state government, on the occasion of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival, and the district administration, in collaboration with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, had organized an attractive Air Show by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds on Saturday which was witnessed by thousands of people.

Close on the heels of the success of the Airshow, DC Reddy and ZP CEO Yukesh Kumar felicitated the entire Sarang Team from the Indian Air Force that made the airshow a grand success. The felicitation function was held at the ZP auditorium in the city.

