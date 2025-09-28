MCC officials inspect flower show venue

Mysuru

On the occasion of the Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara, a cleanliness inspection was carried out at the fruit and flower exhibition organized at Kuppanna Park in the city on Sunday under the leadership of Subhan, Chairman of the Mysuru Dasara Cleanliness and Maintenance Sub-Committee.

The committee members Mohammed Sharif, Prabhudeva, Annayya Swamy, Mallajamma, Sakkamma, Girish, and Dinesh were present. The team visited all the stalls at the exhibition and instructed stall owners to: Keep separate dustbins for wet and dry waste, hand over the collected waste to the Mysuru City Corporation vehicles, display boards reminding stall owners that they themselves must dispose of the waste into the bins and completely avoid the use of banned plastic materials.

The MCC Health Inspector Geetha, who was present at the spot, was directed to strictly seize any banned plastic found in the stalls and impose fines as per rules. At the exhibition entrance, ticket checkers were advised to ensure that after tickets are torn, the stubs should be disposed of only in dustbins.

Stall owners who maintained good cleanliness were appreciated for their efforts.