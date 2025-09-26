Sharif-Trump Talks

Pak PM Reiterates Trump’s Alleged Ceasefire Role in Op Sindoor

Washington

A readout of the discussions between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and US President Donald Trump suggested that the American leader played a notable role in initiating the ceasefire, according to Pakistan.

The Pakistani statement said: “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with US President Donald J. Trump at the Oval Office today. The Prime Minister praised President Trump’s bold and decisive leadership in facilitating the Pakistan-India ceasefire and commended his efforts to engage key Muslim world leaders to bring an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East.”

India, however, has consistently denied that Trump was involved in brokering the ceasefire following India’s airstrikes on terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed 26 tourists. Despite this, Trump has echoed Pakistan’s claims, suggesting he helped achieve the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Pakistani statement added that discussions also covered enhancing bilateral ties, encouraging US investment in key sectors, and strengthening security and intelligence cooperation. Sharif extended a cordial invitation to Trump for an official visit to Pakistan.

From the start, India maintained that it was Pakistan’s top military officer who contacted the Indian counterpart to end hostilities. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed India that Pakistan was ready to talk, after which Pakistan’s Director-General of Military Operations reached out. He emphasized that there was no communication between Prime Minister Modi and Trump between April 22 and June 17, the date the ceasefire was announced.