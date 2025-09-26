Goodbye MiG-21: IAF Bids Adieu to Legendary Fighter Jet After Six Decades

The event showcased Akash Ganga’s dazzling skydiving, Air Warrior precision drills, and a breathtaking final aerial salute.

Chandigarh

Marking the end of an illustrious era, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday formally decommissioned its iconic MiG-21 fighter jets at a grand ceremony held at the Chandigarh Air Force Station. The last of the fleet, belonging to No. 23 Squadron—famously known as the “Panthers”—was given an emotional farewell after over six decades of distinguished service.

The event was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Air Chiefs S.P. Tyagi and B.S. Dhanoa, and serving officers, including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. In a poignant final tribute, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh flew the squadron’s last sortie under the call sign “Badal 3.” The ceremony featured a dazzling skydiving display by the elite Akash Ganga team, precision drills by the Air Warrior contingent, and a spectacular aerial salute.

The IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team thrilled the audience with high-speed maneuvers, while veteran pilots hailed the jet as the aircraft that gave the IAF “wings it never had before.”

Over 870 MiG-21s were inducted since the early 1960s, playing decisive roles in the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot strikes. Though its legacy was marred by frequent crashes in later years, the MiG-21 remains etched in history as the warhorse that defined India’s aerial might for generations.