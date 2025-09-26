Siddaramaiah Sets October 7 Deadline for Karnataka Caste Survey

Karnataka CM orders daily progress of 10% to cover all 1.43 crore families, says deadline will not be extended.

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday directed district officials to complete the state’s ongoing socio-educational caste survey by October 7, warning that no delay will be tolerated. Chairing a high-level video conference, he said initial technical glitches that slowed the exercise over the past four days were “90 per cent sorted” and remaining issues would be fixed by the end of the day.

The Chief Minister set an ambitious target of 10% daily progress to cover all 1.43 crore families in the state. So far, only 2.76 lakh families have been surveyed. Special focus has been placed on Bengaluru, where enumeration within BBMP limits—covering nearly 50 lakh households—began on Friday. “Every single family in the state must be surveyed. We must ensure no household is missed,” Siddaramaiah instructed.

Over 1.2 lakh teachers have been deployed as enumerators. Siddaramaiah warned of legal action against any negligence, while assuring that teachers’ honorarium had been released. In hilly regions, survey centres will operate from schools, and enumerators have been directed to revisit locked homes to ensure full coverage.

The Chief Minister also ordered deployment of local IT staff to resolve technical issues promptly and mandated nodal officers for every taluk. Regional commissioners have been asked to monitor progress daily. Emphasising the survey’s importance for social justice and policy planning, Siddaramaiah made it clear the October 7 deadline is non-negotiable.