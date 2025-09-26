India engaged with US over H-1B visa issue, says MEA

New Delhi

India is actively engaging with the United States and relevant stakeholders over the Trump administration’s proposal to levy a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that skilled Indian professionals contribute significantly to innovation, economic growth, and competitiveness in both countries.

The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a notice inviting comments from stakeholders, including industry representatives, within a month. Clarifications released by the US confirm that the fee will apply only to new H-1B applications. India has been coordinating through its embassy in Washington and with US authorities to ensure that these concerns are duly considered.

Over 70% of H-1B visas issued since 2010 have gone to Indian nationals, particularly in technology, engineering, and medical sectors. Jaiswal highlighted that legal pathways of migration are crucial, and India opposes illegal migration. Efforts to clamp down on illegal practices, including unlicensed agents, are ongoing to protect Indian professionals abroad.

The discussions also encompass broader trade issues, including proposed US tariffs on pharmaceuticals, large trucks, and furniture. Jaiswal noted that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss trade, tariffs, and other aspects of the bilateral relationship. India continues to advocate for a fair approach in the framing of H-1B visa rules, underscoring the mutual benefits of skilled talent mobility between the two countries and its contribution to economic growth, innovation, and employment opportunities in both India and the US.