Taliban rejects Donald Trump’s demand to return Bagram air base

Kabul

The Taliban on Sunday firmly rejected former US President Donald Trump’s demand to return Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, warning that any hostility would trigger the “strongest” response.

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Fasihuddin Fitrat said, “Afghanistan is fully independent, governed by its own people, and not dependent on any foreign power. We do not fear any bully or aggressor.” He added that negotiating over even an inch of Afghan soil is impossible and the country does not need Bagram.

Trump had previously threatened Afghanistan with “bad things” if the air base, which served as the largest US military hub before Taliban control in July 2021, was not returned. He also criticised the withdrawal of US troops from the site, claiming that military assets were left in Taliban hands.

Bagram Air Base, located about 64 km from Kabul, was central to US and NATO operations post-9/11. It housed runways longer than many international airports, hardened shelters, hospitals, fuel depots, a large prison complex, and even fast-food outlets like Burger King and Pizza Hut for US troops. The base’s strategic location near Iran, Pakistan, China’s Xinjiang province, and Central Asia makes it key for surveillance and military influence.

The US withdrawal in July 2021, part of a Trump-era agreement implemented during the Biden administration, ended two decades of American control. During a recent visit to the UK, Trump said efforts to regain the base were ongoing, citing strategic and operational needs.