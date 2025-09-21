Zelenskyy reports massive Russian strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday revealed that Ukraine faced more than 1,500 strike drones, 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles of various types in the past week alone, urging stronger international sanctions and military support to counter Russia’s escalating attacks.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy stressed the need for long-range strike capabilities and robust sanctions against Moscow, saying, “Sufficient counteraction is needed to force them to seek peace. Right now, we are defending ourselves from Russian attacks almost every day.” He warned that Russian aggression poses risks beyond Ukraine, potentially spreading to Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

Zelenskyy highlighted that Russia’s military production relies heavily on foreign components, identifying over 132,000 items sourced from Europe, the U.S., China, Japan, and other countries. He urged global powers to close loopholes that allow Russia to bypass restrictions and to pressure entities supplying dual-use technologies.

He also called on the European Union and the United States to ensure the 19th EU sanctions package against Russia is “truly painful,” targeting key sectors sustaining Moscow’s war effort. The proposal includes a full transaction ban on Russian banks, restrictions on investments in Special Economic Zones, a prohibition on LNG imports by January 2027, and sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet, including 118 additional vessels.

Zelenskyy concluded by thanking partners already assisting Ukraine, emphasizing that strong sanctions, coupled with enhanced military support, are critical to protecting lives and forcing Russia to cease hostilities.