International Conference Promotes Sustainable Local Practices

The two-day international conference titled “Global Goals, Local Solutions – Integrating Sustainability in Everyday Life” concluded successfully, hosted jointly by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women (Autonomous) and Bengaluru City University (BCU).

The Inaugural session on September 18 was graced by Smt. Uma Reddy, President Elect of FKCCI and Managing Director of Hitech Magnetics and Electronics Pvt. Ltd., who emphasized the importance of local action in addressing global challenges. “Global challenges demand local solutions,” she stated, highlighting Karnataka’s initiatives like rainwater harvesting. Dr. S.V. Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences, attended as Guest of Honour, while the conference also witnessed the release of a Book of Extended Abstracts compiling presented research.

Day one featured an engaging panel discussion moderated by Dr. Abhijeet S. Jain, with insights from Dr. Aditya Gupta, Ms. Meghna Vijayaraj, Shri Vigneshwaran, and Mr. Rajesh Babu, GM. On the second day, parallel technical sessions led by experts from IISc and the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) deepened the discourse, complemented by an international online panel moderated by Mr. Venkatesh Raghavendra (USA), with participants including Dr. Cynthia Menezes and Ms. Teresa Baldini.

The valedictory session saw Dr. Vivek Gupta Ramnarain, Vice-Chancellor of Amity University, Mauritius, discuss practical methods for everyday energy conservation and sustainability. The conference recognized excellence with Best Paper Awards out of 231 submissions, attracting nearly 700 delegates over two days. Closing remarks by Dr. Sharmishtha Dutta, Principal of the host college, highlighted the need for daily sustainable practices. Prof. Aruna presented the final report, and Dr. Abhinandan delivered the vote of thanks, marking the successful culmination of a conference bridging academia, industry, and community.