Citywide pothole repairs ease traffic woes

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has stepped up road maintenance efforts across the city, focusing on filling potholes and improving commuter safety. On Sunday, repair works were carried out along the heavily used Sampigehalli–Kogilu Main Road under the Bengaluru North City Corporation. The initiative comes in response to repeated complaints from motorists who have been facing difficulties navigating the damaged stretch.

Officials confirmed that potholes were identified, filled, and levelled to restore smooth vehicular movement. The Sampigehalli–Kogilu corridor, which connects several residential layouts and IT hubs, has been a key route for daily traffic. With the repair works completed, the authority expects fewer disruptions and safer passage for two-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles alike.

Simultaneously, the Bengaluru West City Corporation undertook pothole repair activities in Srinagar ward under the Basavanagudi division. Workers were deployed with machinery and asphalt mix to patch up multiple sections of the road network, which had deteriorated further due to recent rains. The corporation stated that the repairs are being carried out as part of a broader drive to address poor road conditions that contribute to traffic jams and accidents. The GBA has assured citizens that these operations are not one-time interventions but part of an ongoing campaign to improve Bengaluru’s road infrastructure. Civic officials urged residents to use official complaint channels to report potholes, enabling quicker response times. The authority reiterated its commitment to safer, pothole-free roads as Bengaluru continues to grapple with rising vehicle density and expanding traffic pressure.