Swachhata drive transforms St. John’s Road

In a spirited effort to promote cleanliness and civic responsibility, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Sunday morning organized a wall painting and intensive cleaning drive at St. John’s Church Road near PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya M.E.G. & Centre. The initiative was carried out as part of the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign.

The drive was spearheaded by the Deputy General Manager (DGM) team and city marshals, who were joined by enthusiastic volunteers and community members. Army officers from the M.E.G. Centre also extended their support, lending both manpower and inspiration to the activity. Adding to the momentum, members of the civic group The Ugly Indians participated, bringing their experience in transforming neglected public spaces into vibrant, usable areas.

Volunteers engaged in painting walls with colorful, awareness-driven artwork that not only beautified the surroundings but also spread messages on hygiene, civic duty, and environmental consciousness. Alongside painting, a thorough cleaning operation was undertaken to remove litter, debris, and neglected waste, restoring the area to a cleaner, more welcoming condition.

According to officials, the aim of the campaign was to highlight the importance of public participation in maintaining cleanliness. The GBA emphasized that government bodies alone cannot achieve sustainable results unless citizens actively contribute to keeping their neighborhoods clean. The successful collaboration between civic authorities, defense personnel, and volunteer groups was hailed as a model for community-driven urban initiatives. Officials added that similar cleanliness drives will continue across different parts of Bengaluru in the coming weeks under the Swachhata Hi Seva banner.