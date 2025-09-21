Karnataka launches backward classes survey

The Karnataka government has begun a comprehensive socio-economic survey across the state from today, Monday, through the Backward Classes Commission. The door-to-door survey aims to collect detailed educational and economic information from households and will be conducted by trained personnel, including teachers, revenue department staff, and ASHA workers.

Officials confirmed that preparations are complete, with survey staff trained to record information digitally to ensure accuracy and efficiency. Citizens have been requested to cooperate with survey teams and keep essential documents ready to avoid delays or confusion. Required documents include Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter ID cards, and educational mark sheets for all family members. Respondents will also provide details about religion, caste, sub-caste, caste synonyms, educational qualifications, family assets, and the Aadhaar-linked KYC number.

Despite some concerns and opposition from sections of the public, authorities stressed the survey’s importance in assessing the socio-economic status of communities across Karnataka. The survey will continue until October 7, with teams systematically visiting households throughout the state.

Government officials urged residents to provide accurate information and fully cooperate with surveyors, emphasizing that public participation and transparency are key to the success of the survey. The collected data will help the state design more effective development policies and ensure better planning for disadvantaged communities.