Sam Pitroda Visits Pakistan, BJP Criticizes

New Delhi

Sam Pitroda, known for courting controversy, recently urged India to prioritise its neighbourhood in foreign policy, stressing the need for peaceful engagement with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The Indian Overseas Congress head said he has always “felt at home” in these countries despite unrest and political changes. He highlighted cultural similarities, shared traditions, and the importance of learning to coexist peacefully.

Pitroda noted that while issues like violence and terrorism persist, India must focus on improving regional ties rather than conflict. His remarks come months after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 tourists and led India to reduce diplomatic contacts with Pakistan, as well as launch Operation Sindoor against terror camps.

The statements immediately drew criticism from the BJP, which linked Pitroda’s views to the UPA’s response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari mocked Pitroda as “Pakistan’s favourite” and highlighted Congress’s perceived softness on terrorism.

Pitroda’s history of controversial comments, including remarks on racial appearance in India and proposals for inheritance tax, has often put Congress on the defensive. His previous resignation as chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, later reversed, reflected the party’s struggle to manage his statements.

With these latest comments on Pakistan and regional diplomacy, Pitroda once again reignites debate over Congress’s foreign policy stance. Observers now watch whether the party will take action or dismiss the controversy, leaving questions about India’s approach to its troubled neighbourhood and the political fallout for Congress.