Friday, September 19, 2025
Manipur Bans Land Transfers to Outsiders

Imphal

The Manipur government has announced a new policy restricting the transfer of land from indigenous people to outsiders, as per a recent notification from the Land Resources Department. Under the rule, deeds for the sale, gift, or mortgage of land by indigenous persons to non-indigenous individuals cannot be registered.

However, an exception has been made: registration is allowed if the transferee is a permanent resident of Manipur. Those seeking to buy land must apply to the deputy commissioner (DC) of the relevant district. The DC will verify the application and forward it to the administrative secretary of the Land Resources Department for further processing.

Each application will be reviewed by an internal committee before being sent to a panel of officers. This panel is responsible for recommending whether the government should permit the registration of the sale deed, in accordance with the Manipur Regulation of Sale Deed Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2023.

The notification also specifies that any transaction exceeding Rs 2 lakh must be completed through a bank transfer or cheque, ensuring transparency in land dealings. These measures aim to protect indigenous land rights while allowing controlled transactions to permanent residents of the state, maintaining balance between property rights and community interests.

