Friday, September 19, 2025
HomeIndiaDelhi Court Rejects Takedown of Adani Articles
India

Delhi Court Rejects Takedown of Adani Articles

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
108

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday set aside an order that had directed four journalists to remove alleged defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), terming the earlier order “sweeping” and effectively deciding the case without a trial. The September 6 order from a civil judge had instructed the removal of articles and social media posts published by journalists Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskanta Das, and Ayush Joshi, along with other defendants, based on AEL’s defamation complaint.

District Judge Ashish Aggarwal noted that the civil court could not assume the content was “unverified, inaccurate or irresponsible” without hearing the journalists. He said the previous order was “not sustainable” and directed the trial court to pass fresh orders after giving all parties an opportunity to present their case. The judge highlighted that the ex parte injunction could have exposed authors to contempt proceedings without determining whether the content was truly defamatory, potentially creating a “chilling effect” on freedom of speech.

The court emphasized that prior hearing is essential, especially since the articles had been public for about a year, and removal via an interim order could cause irreversible harm if later found not defamatory. It also observed that the civil court overlooked certain Civil Procedure Code provisions, including the requirement to decide ex parte injunctions within 30 days, which was ignored as the next hearing was set beyond this period.

While setting aside the order, the court clarified that no judgment was made on the merits or the defamatory nature of the content. It instructed the senior civil judge to re-examine the matter after hearing both the journalists and AEL, ensuring a fair process and adherence to legal procedures.

Previous article
Manipur Bans Land Transfers to Outsiders
Next article
PM Modi: ‘Jore Sahib’ Inspires Generations Ahead
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.