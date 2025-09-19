PM Modi: ‘Jore Sahib’ Inspires Generations Ahead

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his delight after meeting a Sikh delegation, led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, which submitted recommendations for the preservation and dignified display of the sacred Sikh relic, ‘Jore Sahib’. In a post on X, PM Modi called the relics “sacred symbols of Sikh heritage and India’s cultural ethos” and said they would inspire future generations to follow the path of courage, righteousness, justice, and social harmony exemplified by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

“I was very happy to receive the distinguished members of the Sikh delegation, who shared recommendations regarding the safekeeping and proper display of the immensely sacred and invaluable ‘Jore Sahib’ of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji,” PM Modi wrote. He added that such holy relics are integral not only to Sikh history but also to the broader cultural heritage of India.

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, accompanied by a committee of prominent Sikh members, formally submitted recommendations for the relic’s safekeeping and public display. The ‘Jore Sahib,’ a pair of footwear attributed to Guru Gobind Singh Ji (right foot, 11×3.5 inches) and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji (left foot, 9×3 inches), has been preserved by the Puri family for over 300 years.

Minister Puri highlighted the family’s spiritual connection and long custodianship, noting that Guru Gobind Singh Ji himself entrusted the relic to their ancestors. He also mentioned that his late cousin, Sardar Jasmeet Singh Puri, was the last custodian, and his wife Manpreet requested finding a proper home for the sacred footwear.

The meeting underlined the government’s commitment to preserving Sikh heritage while ensuring the relic inspires generations to uphold the values of the Khalsa Panth.