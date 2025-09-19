MEA Launches ‘Special Campaign 5.0 for Swachhata’

New Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday launched the Preparatory Phase of the Government of India’s “Special Campaign 5.0 for Swachhata,” aiming to strengthen cleanliness, efficient office management, timely resolution of pending matters, record maintenance, and environmental sustainability across its offices in India and abroad. According to the MEA, the campaign will be implemented in two phases: the Preparatory Phase from September 15 to 30, followed by the Implementation Phase from October 2 to 31.

During the preparatory period, all MEA offices—including Indian Missions and Posts overseas, as well as Regional Passport Offices—have been instructed to set specific targets. These include reviewing and streamlining official records, addressing long-standing public grievances, responding to references from MPs and state governments, and clearing parliamentary assurances. Office cleanliness, better management, and workspace beautification are also key priorities.

A special focus of the campaign is the identification and safe disposal of electronic waste (e-waste). Alongside operational objectives, awareness activities will be conducted to promote Swachhata in India’s diplomatic Missions and Posts worldwide.

Special Campaign 5.0 is part of the government’s broader effort to institutionalize cleanliness, accountability, and efficient governance practices across ministries and departments, both domestically and internationally. Through these measures, the MEA aims to ensure a cleaner, more organized, and environmentally responsible working environment while delivering timely services to the public and maintaining its international commitments.