Bengaluru intensifies pothole repairs across city

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has stepped up its efforts to improve road conditions across the city, launching targeted pothole-filling works in key stretches to ensure safer and smoother vehicular movement.

On Friday, pothole repair works were carried out in Padmanabhanagar, where damaged sections were filled using cold mix technology. Officials said the method provides quicker and more durable fixes, minimizing traffic disruptions while improving road quality. The initiative aims to address commuter grievances and reduce accidents caused by uneven road surfaces.

In another operation earlier in the day, the Chickpet Division team of Bengaluru Central City Corporation undertook repair works on Siddaiah Road, one of the city’s busy thoroughfares. Officials confirmed that multiple bad stretches were restored, significantly easing movement for motorists and public transport. According to GBA engineers, potholes are a recurring problem during monsoon seasons, with heavy rains and vehicular load accelerating road damage. The authority has therefore intensified maintenance operations across all zones, prioritizing arterial and high-traffic roads.

“Ensuring road safety is one of our top priorities. By adopting cold mix and other modern repair methods, we are trying to deliver long-lasting solutions,” a senior GBA official stated. Citizens have been urged to report pothole-related complaints through the civic helpline 1533 or by tagging @ICCCBengaluru on social media. The authority assured that grievance redressal teams are monitoring complaints in real time and responding promptly. With regular monitoring and timely intervention, GBA hopes to significantly reduce pothole-related hazards across Bengaluru’s road network.